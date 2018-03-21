Veteran Raising Awareness for Homeless Female Veterans in National Competition

Saint Petersburg, Florida, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Federal Contrator Registration's own Kelli Johnston aims to win The Ms. Veteran America Competition in Hollywood, California in October 2018. As a once homeless veteran and single mother, she is hoping to raise as much awareness and money as possible for homeless female veterans of America. Proceeds from the competition go toward Final Salute Inc. Final Salute Inc. is an organization that helps lift women veterans out of homelessness. Essentials such as transitional housing, transportation, and food are provided to veterans as well as their children.

"Final Salute Inc. believes in paying women Veterans with the proper respects due to them for the service they have provided to our country." -Final Salute Inc.

While she prepares for the semi-finals on June 9, she is raising the necessary funds to travel and participate. Kelli's current employer, US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR) is 100% behind her decision to shoot for victory and help the well-being of veterans.

Helping Veterans at USFCR

USFCR works with many veteran-owned businesses providing necessary resources to win government contracts. Kelli's position as a USFCR case manager is among the most important at the company as she coordinates mandatory government registrations and certifications for these clients. The certifications are in place to create equal opportunity in the marketplace for veterans.

From the Air Force Runway to the Competition Runway

Before working at USFCR, Kelli gained her associates degree in logistics from the Community College of the Air Force. Her work with logistics in the Air Force lasted for six years where she worked on the flight line with the pilots, flight crew and crew chiefs to get the jets off the ground. After handling this high-pressure job, she felt prepared for almost anything.

Victory is set in her sights. While it may come in the form of a Ms. Veteran America Sash and crown, it will definitely come in the form of a few steps toward ending veteran homeless. Kelli and US Federal Contractor Registration are planning for both. Kelli's courage to stand-up for this noble cause illustrate why she will rise in this competition, not to mention, her talents. She'll be performing street drumming to entertain her audience and judges on the day of the competition.

Support Kelli and Other Female Veterans

Follow Kelli's social media pages on Facebook and Twitter where she'll post updates about the pageant:

Help Kelli reach her goals with a donation. This GoFund Me page raises money for Kelli's travel. Donations to Kelli Crowdrise page raises money for Kelli's ultimate donation to Ms. Veteran America which ultimately goes to Final Salute Inc.

For information on the Ms. Veteran America official website.

