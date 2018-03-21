Cadence Aerospace Appoints New Executive Leaders

Thomas C. Hutton Named Chief Executive Officer

Dennis J. Orzel Selected as Chief Operating Officer

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadence Aerospace, a provider of highly complex aerospace components and assemblies to commercial and defense customers, announced today the appointment of Thomas C. Hutton as Chief Executive Officer and Dennis J. Orzel as Chief Operating Officer. Ron Case, who has served as the Company's CEO since 2014, plans to retire later this month. With Centers of Excellence based in the U.S. and Mexico, Cadence Aerospace serves the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms.

Mr. Hutton joins Cadence Aerospace after having served as Chief Executive Officer of PAS Technologies, a provider of cost-effective original equipment manufacturing and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) products, services and solutions for the commercial and military aerospace, Industrial Gas Turbine and oil and gas markets. Earlier in his career, he served United Technologies for more than 25 years in a number of executive positions including leading Pratt & Whitney's global, multi-billion-dollar commercial MRO business.

"I'm delighted to be joining Cadence and to be working closely with my longtime friend and business colleague, Dennis Orzel, as well as with the Arlington Capital team. In recent years, I've come to know Peter Manos, Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, and Arlington Capital to have an outstanding understanding of the aerospace industry and, in particular, the space in which Cadence operates," said Mr. Hutton. "Dennis and I are very excited to partner with the strong team at Cadence and to execute upon several growth strategies—both organic and through mergers and acquisitions. Through these initiatives, we will further enhance our product offerings and service levels, thus bringing greater value to our customers."

Mr. Orzel has a broad range of manufacturing, supply chain, and engineering experience in the Aerospace and Energy industries, having served most recently as Chief Operating Officer of PAS Technologies. He spent more than 20 years at United Technologies, where he held leadership roles in Operations and Engineering at Pratt & Whitney. In addition, he also served Chromalloy Gas Turbine and Vought Aircraft (later The Triumph Group) in a series of executive leadership positions.

"Tom and Dennis have extensive experience in successfully growing differentiated aerospace manufacturing platforms, which will allow them to build upon Ron Case's many contributions to Cadence's success," said Peter Manos, Managing Partner at Arlington Capital. "We are excited to welcome them both on board and look forward to supporting their efforts through additional investments in equipment, facilities, and new capabilities as a part of the broader growth strategy they have planned."

About Cadence Aerospace

Cadence Aerospace is a leading aerospace and defense industry supplier committed to achieving success with its business partners through active engagement, aligned manufacturing and sourcing strategies, and industry-leading capabilities. The Company's Centers of Excellence, based in the U.S. and Mexico, produce machined parts, subassemblies, assemblies and repair and overhaul services for the world's leading manufacturers of aircraft, aerostructures, aeroequipment and other defense platforms. With clearly defined products and services, complementary capabilities, positions on programs offering long-term growth, a balanced and global aerospace, commercial and defense portfolio, Cadence Aerospace offers outstanding quality and delivery at cost-competitive prices to aerospace and defense companies globally.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, D.C.-area private equity firm that has managed $2.2 billion of committed capital via four investment funds, including Arlington's fourth and most recent $700 million fund. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries, including: aerospace/defense, government services and technology, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm's professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enables Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company's position as leading competitors in their field.

