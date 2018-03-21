Digital Check Expands Latin America Presence with New Regional Manager

Northbrook, IL, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Check is pleased to announce the addition of Shantal Williams Barnett, who joins our growing international team in the role of account manager for Central America and the Caribbean. The March 1, 2018, hiring reaffirms the company's commitment to the rapidly expanding check capture ecosystem in Latin America and elsewhere around the world.

A native of Costa Rica, Ms. Williams brings more than 10 years' experience in international sales and marketing, most recently as the director of the Mexico office of SmartSoft S.A. She assumes responsibility for Digital Check's sales and business development in Central America and the Caribbean, as well as Venezuela and Colombia.

"In the past several years we've seen tremendous new opportunities emerge in the international check capture market, as more and more countries join the trend of converting legacy paper processes to digital," says Alex Trombetta, Digital Check's vice president of international sales. "Latin America in particular has shown very strong promise with a rapid expansion of our business there."

Already a worldwide leader in check imaging equipment with tens of thousands of scanners sold annually across more than 100 countries, Digital Check experienced a significant increase in overseas exports with the 2016 SmartSource acquisition from Burroughs, already a successful brand in Latin America. The combined product lines now account for the majority of all check scanners sold in the region, including most countries mandating ultraviolet scanning for document security.

Digital Check works directly with industry leaders and regulators around the world to advance the modernization process in banking, hosting seminars on check electronification in locales across Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. In addition to standard teller and remote deposit capture hardware, the company has also introduced devices for mixed-document capture, network scanning, and standalone kiosks.

"Digital Check is proud to be a part of building the next generation of hardware for an evolving payments market," Trombetta says. "We are there to help our partners and customers advance to the next generation of banking in Latin America and around the world."

About Digital Check

Digital Check is the world's largest manufacturer of check scanners and document capture products for teller capture, branch automation, remote deposit capture, kiosk and remote lockbox, with over a million units installed worldwide. Digital Check's award-winning CheXpress®, TellerScan®, and SmartSource® check and document scanners are among the most cost-effective and reliable in the industry. The company partners with a network of reseller, software vendors and authorized service providers covering the entire globe. For more information, visit www.digitalcheck.com.

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97359c08-9142-45da-9b6a-5c6737eb8182

Alex Trombetta Digital Check Corp. (617) 227-2072 atrombetta@digitalcheck.com