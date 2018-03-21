Incysus to Present at BioCentury Future Leaders Conference

NEW YORK, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, announced today that William Ho, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at the 25th Annual BioCentury Future Leaders Conference on March 23, 2018 at 2:30pm EDT at the Millennium Broadway Hotel and Conference Center in New York.



Since the Company's inception in early 2016, Incysus has filed two Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages. The Company's first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma patients and the IND related to this program was approved by the FDA in October 2017. The Phase 1 trial is designed to test the safety and activity of an activated γδ T cell therapy in patients undergoing haploidentical bone marrow transplantation.

The Company's second program is targeted to treat patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). There is a significant unmet need in treating this aggressive brain tumor, where few advances have been made since the introduction of temozolomide in 2005. The Phase 1 trial will seek to test the safety and activity of Incysus' drug-resistant immunotherapy (DRI) platform, combining high-dose chemotherapy with γδ T cells genetically modified to be resistant to the killing effects of chemotherapy for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. Incysus recently presented data demonstrating that the DRI cell product can be manufactured in an automated closed-system device to GMP standards and cyropreserved, addressing key challenges towards commercially viable cell therapies.

In collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Incysus has advanced this technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials this year.

"We would like to thank BioCentury for hosting our first major presentation to a broad audience of investors," said William Ho, CEO of Incysus. "This is an exciting time for the Company. The combination of certain chemotherapies and drug-resistant gene-modified γδ T cell therapy, can create synergies to produce a significant survival advantage. We are excited to bring these innovative therapies to patients in our first in-human trials this year."

About Incysus, Ltd.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, our technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus' immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. For more information, visit www.incysus.com.

