Albireo to Present at 17th Annual Needham & Company Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO), a clinical-stage orphan pediatric liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced that Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 17th Annual Needham & Company Healthcare Conference at the Westin New York Grand Central in New York City on Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. EDT.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Investors page of Albireo's website, ir.albireopharma.com. To ensure a timely connection to the webcast, it is recommended that users register at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the Events & Presentations section of the Investors page of Albireo's website for at least two weeks following the event.

For information about the conference, visit http://www.needhamco.com/conferences/needham-companys-17th-annual-healthcare-conference/.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused through its operating subsidiary on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases, and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo's lead product candidate, A4250, is directed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases and is in Phase 3 development in its initial target indication, progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Albireo's clinical pipeline also includes two Phase 2 product candidates. Albireo's elobixibat, approved in Japan for the treatment of chronic constipation, is the first ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor approved anywhere in the world. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008.

Albireo Pharma is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and its key operating subsidiary is located in Gothenburg, Sweden. For more information on Albireo, please visit www.albireopharma.com.

