randrr Announces Acquisition of Anonymous Career-Matching Platform Anthology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- randrr, a free and private career insights platform that is reinventing and revolutionizing the way people and companies connect, today announced that it has acquired privately held Anthology (formerly Poachable), a Seattle-based anonymous career-matching platform.



Anthology matches top employed professionals with new career opportunities anonymously through an entirely automated process. By leveraging Anthology's technology and member base, randrr will be able to expand its reach and enhance its list of offerings to users, which currently includes: reliable job searches, resume boost, salary comparison, company insights, automation of dream job skills matching, and marketability. Anthology will bring randrr additional depth in anonymous career connections to help progress its product.



"Our mission at randrr is rooted in serving people in the pursuit of their dream job and Anthology will accelerate our ability to achieve that vision. Anthology allows members to privately and anonymously review jobs and companies, and provides insights to what is out there in a discreet, confidential, and intelligent way, which is what randrr is also solving with our platform," says randrr Founder and CEO Terry Terhark. "We couldn't be more excited to have such a great company become a part of randrr."



"We've had the privilege to get to know Terry and his vision for randrr since early 2016. Late last year, it became clear to that combining Anthology's award-winning anonymous talent marketplace with randrr's team, users, and career platform could be a game changer. We can't wait to see how Terry and his team expand Anthology and take it to the next level," said Anthology Co-founders Tom Leung and Ian Shafer.



About randrr

Great careers require drive and good decisions. randrr is the career insights platform everyone can use to make smart career choices. With randrr, all the information anyone needs to enhance their career is now in one place. The randrr platform helps people know their marketability, skill gaps, and where they stand in the job search process, all while protecting their personal privacy. randrr helps people discover jobs and career paths that lead to their dream jobs and is committed to serving people first by empowering them with information and solutions they need to pursue their career dreams.





