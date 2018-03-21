Gibson Energy Announces the Upcoming Retirement of Clayton Woitas as a Director of the Company and Names John Festival as a Board Nominee

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gibson Energy Inc. ("Gibson" or the "Company"), (TSX:GEI), announced today that Mr. Clayton Woitas will not be standing for re-election as a director at Gibson's 2018 Annual General Meeting, and that Mr. John Festival will be proposed as a nominee for election to the Board of Directors.



Mr. Woitas has been a dedicated and passionate board member since 2010 and is currently the Company's longest serving director, having provided strong support and mentorship to the Gibson management team through the Company's Initial Public Offering in 2011 and its subsequent growth as a public company.

"Clayton Woitas is widely regarded as one of the leaders of the Canadian oil and gas community, and we are truly grateful for his contribution to Gibson's success over the past eight years," said James Estey, Chairman of Gibson. "It has been a sincere pleasure working with Clayton, especially given his passion for our industry. As a close confidante, his strategic focus and authentic style help shaped the company for a bright future. We wish Clayton the very best and will continue to regard him as one of the key builders of our company."

"Following an extensive search, we are excited to have John Festival stand as a nominee to our board," continued Mr. Estey. "With over three decades of exploration, production and development experience in Western Canada at public and private entities, John brings a thorough understanding and appreciation of our customer."

Mr. Festival is currently President, Chief Executive Officer, and a director of BlackPearl Resources Inc. Prior to, Mr. Festival was part of a group that recapitalized BlackRock Ventures Inc., where Mr. Festival served as President and a director. Over a seven year period, the company was able to grow production to 14,000 barrels per day, culminating with its sale to Shell Canada Ltd. for $2.4 billion in 2006. Mr. Festival holds a degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Saskatchewan and is also a director of Toscana Energy Income Fund.

About Gibson

Gibson is a Canadian-based oil infrastructure Company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of crude oil and refined products. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are focused around its core terminal assets located at Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, and also include the Moose Jaw Facility and injections stations in Texas and Oklahoma.

Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. For more information, visit www.gibsonenergy.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Chyc-Cies

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: (403) 776-3146

Email: mark.chyccies@gibsonenergy.com