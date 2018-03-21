Global Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market Will Reach USD 560 Million by 2025: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market by Method of Preparation (Mechanical Method and Chemical Method); by End-user (Electronic Industry, Chemical Industry, Plastic Industry, Rubber Industry, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016– 2025".

According to the report, global super fine aluminum trihydroxide market was valued at around USD 500 million in the year 2016 and it is expected to reach approximately USD 560 million by 2025. The global super fine aluminum trihydroxide market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 1% between 2017 and 2025.

Browse through 13 Tables & 17 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2025".

Market Report Highlights:

The growing popularity of flame retardant plastics and the affordable price of the aluminum trihydroxide are the key factors driving the growth of super fine aluminum trihydroxide market.

Lack of knowledge about the benefits of aluminum trihydroxide may limit the growth of the market.

Mechanical method is the increasingly used method of preparation as it is cost-effective than the chemical method.

Mechanical method segment contributed the majority of the market share of about 85% in 2016.

The rising demand for super fine aluminum trihydroxide from chemical, electronic, and plastic industry is expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Increasing use of aluminum for manufacturing of the electronic products such as electronic sealing material, low smoke halogen cable material, etc. is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the market globally.

Asia Pacific holds the dominant position in the global super fine aluminum trihydroxide market with around 43% share in 2016.

The presence of strong manufacturing base in China, Japan, and India, is expected to contribute to the growth of the super fine aluminum trihydroxide market in the Asia Pacific.

China is the leading producer and consumer of the super fine aluminum trihydroxide in Asia Pacific.

China accounted for more than 55% share in super fine aluminum trihydroxide in 2016, and it is expected to remain dominant during the forecasted period.

The U.S. holds the dominant position in the North America super fine aluminum trihydroxide market with around 91% share in 2016.

Germany, U.K., and France are some of the leading countries that contribute a major share in the super fine aluminum trihydroxide market in Europe.

According to the analysts and insight shared by industry experts, there will be an increasing demand for the aluminum trihydroxide in the electronics sector. The super fine aluminum trihydroxide is used in the manufacturing of the electronic wires and other products. They are also used as filler in cables.

Increasing demand for the flame retardant plastics and the availability of the aluminum trihydroxide at an affordable price are the major factors driving the super fine aluminum trihydroxide market. Since super fine aluminum trihydroxide is an excellent smoke suppressant it is widely being used as a flame retardant. The rapid pace of industrialization and need for stringent security measures across various end-user industries are expected to propel the growth of super fine aluminum trihydroxide market in the coming years.

Browse the full " Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market by Method of Preparation (Mechanical Method and Chemical Method); by End-user (Electronic Industry, Chemical Industry, Plastic Industry, Rubber Industry, and Other End Users): Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016– 2025" report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/super-fine-aluminum-trihydroxide-market

Chemical and mechanical are the two methods used for the preparation of super fine aluminum trihydroxide. In the chemical method, chemical agents or catalysts are used for the production of fine powder metal. Whereas, in the mechanical method mechanical forces such as compressive and shear forces, impact to facilitate the particle size reduction of bulk materials. The mechanical method accounted for a major share in the global super fine aluminum trihydroxide market. It is expected that this segment will register the highest CAGR growth of 1.2% over the forecast period. The demand for the mechanical method is more as it is cost effective than the chemical method.

The Asia Pacific contributed the highest market share of around 43% in the global super fine aluminum trihydroxide market in 2016. In the Asia Pacific, China anticipates dominating the super fine aluminum market in terms of revenue. China is the largest producer and consumer of super fine aluminum trihydroxide. As various international ventures are making investments in the chemical companies based in China the super fine aluminum trihydroxide market is growing positively in the country.

The major market players in the super fine aluminum trihydroxide market are Albemarle Corporation, Oyak, Huber Engineered Materials, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, KC Corporation, and Showa Denko K.K., among others.

The global super fine aluminum trihydroxide market is segmented on the basis of the method of preparation, end-users, and the geographical regions.

Global Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market: Method of Preparation Segment Analysis

Mechanical Method

Chemical Method

Global Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Electronic Industry

Chemical Industry

Plastic Industry

Rubber Industry

Others

Global Super Fine Aluminum Trihydroxide Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK France Germany

Asia Pacific

China Japan India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

