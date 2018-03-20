Gran Colombia Gold Provides February 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX:GCM) announced today that it produced a total 17,339 ounces of gold in February bringing the total for the first two months of 2018 to 34,039 ounces.



At its high-grade Segovia Operations, gold production in February amounted to 15,248 ounces with 96% of the month's production coming from the Company's Providencia, El Silencio and Sandra K mines and the remainder from the smaller miners operating under contract within the Company's mining title. The Company processed an average of 965 tonnes per day in February with an overall average head grade of 17.4 g/t. Segovia's gold production through the first two months of 2018 totaled 29,861 ounces.

The Company's Marmato mine produced 2,091 ounces of gold in February bringing the total for the first two months of 2018 to 4,178 ounces. Operations remained steady in February with an average of 1,046 tonnes processed per day with an average head grade of 2.6 g/t.

2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Webcast

Gran Colombia also announced today that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2017 after market close on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 and will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Webcast and call-in details are as follows:

Live Event link: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/qv97qkxr International: 1 (514) 841-2157 North America Toll Free: 1 (866) 215-5508 Colombia Toll Free: 01 800 9 156 924 Conference ID: 46672412

A replay of the webcast will be available at www.grancolombiagold.com from Wednesday, March 28, 2018 until Friday, April 27, 2018.



About Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Gran Colombia is a Canadian-based gold and silver exploration, development and production company with its primary focus in Colombia. Gran Colombia is currently the largest underground gold and silver producer in Colombia with several underground mines in operation at its Segovia and Marmato Operations. Gran Colombia is continuing to focus on exploration, expansion and modernization activities at its high-grade Segovia Operations.

Additional information on Gran Colombia can be found on its website at www.grancolombiagold.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information", which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to production guidance and anticipated business plans or strategies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Gran Colombia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated as of March 30, 2017, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and Gran Colombia disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For Further Information, Contact:

Mike Davies

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 360-4653

investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com