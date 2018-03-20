Enssolutions Group Inc. Announces Death of Director and Majority Shareholder, David Lincoln

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enssolutions Group Inc. (TSXV:ENV) (OTC Pink Sheets:NSLSF) ("Enssolutions" or the "Company"), announces today with great sadness that Mr. David Lincoln, a Director and the Company's majority shareholder, passed away from illness on March 16, 2018. Mr. Lincoln, 92, was first appointed to the Board on June 30, 2012. Enssolutions is a manufacturer and distributor of environmentally responsible emulsion products for a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands.



Throughout his distinguished career as a businessman, investor and philanthropist, Mr. Lincoln served as an executive and board member of many companies and was also particularly revered for his involvement in a considerable amount of not for profit activity. Mr. Lincoln also served as a Director and Chairman of the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and Chairman of Claremont Lincoln University, an on-line university that teaches the skills required in formulating peaceful solutions for controversial or potentially violent situations.

Believing that Enssolutions and its products had important potential for environmentally friendly solutions for various private and public commercial enterprises, Mr. Lincoln significantly contributed financially to the sustainability of the Company. Additionally, through his leadership experience, broad business expertise and insights, Mr. Lincoln contributed greatly in the setting of broad objectives and goals for the Company.

Mark Young, Chairman of the Board of Enssolutions stated, "We are deeply saddened to announce David's passing. David's wealth of knowledge and expertise, financial support and sage advice and guidance made an invaluable contribution to Enssolutions for which we are forever grateful. Apart from his role as a Director, David was also a wonderful supporter and friend and he will be greatly missed. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors and management of the Company, our thoughts and prayers are with David's family and friends during this difficult time."

It is the current intention of the Company to continue with a Board of Directors comprised of five members being, Mr. Mark Young (Chairman), Mr. James Griffiths, Mr. John Allen, Ms. Cornelia Molson and Mr. James Staudohar. The Board remains committed to continuing to explore capital raising possibilities and to examine potential growth and other revenue-generating initiatives to assist in sustaining the Company. The Company advises, however, that there can be no assurance that any of such possible transactions will materialize or, if undertaken, there can be no assurance as to their terms or timing.

About Enssolutions

Enssolutions manufactures, distributes and applies environmentally responsible products to meet a wide variety of industrial and commercial market demands. Enssolutions provides engineered environmental solutions for mine tailings control, process dust and erosion control, granular stabilization, road construction/maintenance and stockpile sealing. It has production facilities in Beamsville, Ontario and Phoenix, Arizona that service some of North America's largest mining, steel, cement, and road construction/maintenance companies as well as numerous public road authorities.

For more information on Enssolutions, please visit www.enssolutions.com.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Enssolutions:

Mark A. Young

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Tel: (877) 520-6767

myoung1791@gmail.com

James D. Staudohar

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (877) 520-6767

Email: jims@enssolutions.com

