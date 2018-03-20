Acme United Corporation Board Approves Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, Conn., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Acme United Corporation (NYSE:ACU) declared a cash dividend of 11 cents per share on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on April 23, 2018 to stockholders of record on the close of business on April 2, 2018.



ACME UNITED CORPORATION is a leading worldwide supplier of innovative cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. Its leading brands include Westcott®, Clauss®, Camillus®, CUDA®, PhysiciansCare®, Pac-Kit®, First Aid Only®, DMT® and Spill Magic®. For more information, visit www.acmeunited.com .

