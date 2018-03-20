Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

WAUWATOSA, Wis., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 20, 2018 the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on May 2, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 12, 2018.



About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha/Brookfield, and West Allis, Wisconsin and a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which offers mortgage banking offices in 25 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

