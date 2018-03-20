QuantH (QTH) Token ICO Official Live Launch

SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. (DRWN: OTC.PK) is pleased to announce that today begins the official live ICO ERC20 Tokens offering listed on Etherscan.io address: https://etherscan.io/token/0xbbc7b05e8b4b5fc4e2de3dd9eee044d44bba9f5d



The token's symbol is QTH. Our token website: http://www.quanth.io for additional company disclosure information can be found on www.otcmarkets.com and the company websites below. This Offering is for an aggregate of Fifty Million Dollars ($50,000,000) gross proceeds from the sale of 100,000,000 ("Digital Coins (ERC20) Tokens "or "Securities") pursuant to Reg D Rule 506(c) and Reg. S. The minimum subscription amount is One Thousand Dollars ($1,000.00) at a purchase price of $1.00 per token. We are currently offering a 50% discount during ICO sale.

We have just been listed on https://icoholder.com/en/quanth-20254

We have just partnered with BountyOX to manage our bounty program which should bolster success of our live ICO campaign; visit www.bountyox.io. Bounties are a way of rewarding bounty hunters for assisting with the ICO campaign through marketing. We believe the bounty campaign will bring considerable awareness to the ICO and the company.

The company's project is its QuantH Medical Blockchain Technology will enable secure encryption data sharing (Health Information Data Exchange) that will be HIPPA compliant. Our Pre-ICO Sale ended March 20, 2018. We have now launched the full ICO today on March 20, 2018 through April 15, 2018. We believe this technology platform can be a significant revenue generator for the company as healthcare professionals such physicians, medical facilities including nursing homes we currently service will be able to utilize the subscription service that will use a multi-signature, multi-layer secure key code through a set of customized nodes to transport data. A full copy of our prospectus can be downloaded and reviewed on our website under the investor relations tab and OTC Markets. (Click link here to download the prospectus:

https://nebula.wsimg.com/a59f3c5926a8324e72782b0318cf8e62?AccessKeyId=40BD460D4BEAC51546AB&dispositi...

(This announcement appears as a matter of record only and is not an offer to sale any securities. No party has been authorized to sale securities on behalf of the company. Any offer and sale will be conducted via prospectus only to qualified investors)

About Quantum Medical Transport/United Ambulance/QuantH

QUANTUM MEDICAL TRANSPORT, INC. /UNITED AMBULANCE, LLC is an emergency and non-emergency medical services transportation company that operates in the State of Texas. The Company provides basic and advanced life support ground transport in an emergency and non-emergency setting, 24 hours a day, and seven days a week. The Company makes both local and regional out-of-town services available on a daily dispatch basis.

Management remains focused on providing prompt, high-quality patient care at the Advanced and Basic Life Support levels. Employees will work diligently to achieve goals while maintaining the highest standards of care. QuantH Medical Blockchain Technology will enable secure encryption data sharing (Health Information Data Exchange) via a distributed ledger, multisig key blockchain platform that will integrate with EHR/EMR practice software currently in use by most medical practices.

