Athersys to Present at Needham Healthcare Conference on March 28

CLEVELAND, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) announced today that Gil Van Bokkelen, Chairman and CEO, will present a corporate overview at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference at The Westin Grand Central Hotel in New York City. The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 9:30 am ET.



Investors interested in arranging a meeting with the Company's management during this conference should contact the conference coordinator.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting ‘Events & Presentations' in the Investors Section on the Company's website at www.athersys.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference for a limited time.

About Athersys

Athersys is an international biotechnology company engaged in the development of therapeutic products designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The Company is developing its MultiStem® cell therapy product, a patented, adult-derived "off-the-shelf" stem cell product, initially for disease indications in the neurological, cardiovascular, and inflammatory and immune disease areas, and has several ongoing clinical trials evaluating this potential regenerative medicine product. Athersys has forged strategic partnerships and a broad network of collaborations to further advance MultiStem cell therapy toward commercialization. More information is available at www.athersys.com. Follow Athersys on Twitter at www.twitter.com/athersys.

Contact:

William (B.J.) Lehmann

President and Chief Operating Officer

Tel: (216) 431-9900

bjlehmann@athersys.com

Karen Hunady

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel: (216) 431-9900

khunady@athersys.com

David Schull

Russo Partners, LLC

Tel: (212) 845-4271 or (858) 717-2310

David.schull@russopartnersllc.com