Sarment Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Ordinary Shares

TORONTO, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarment Holding Pte Ltd (to be renamed Sarment Holding Limited) ("Sarment") today announced that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, except Quebec, for a proposed initial public offering of its ordinary shares (the "Offering"). The number of ordinary shares to be sold and the price per ordinary share have not yet been determined.

The Offering will be managed by a syndicate of agents, led by Haywood Securities Inc., including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc.

The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the ordinary shares and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus are available at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the ordinary shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

About Sarment

Sarment is a Singapore-based luxury lifestyle service provider focused on offering curated luxury goods and services to High-Net-Worth and Ultra-High-Net-Worth individuals. Sarment's AI based digital ecosystem provides intelligent personal services focusing on creating unique luxury experiences. Sarment's objective is to become the leader in global luxury lifestyle management and the preeminent marketplace for this market segment. Since its establishment in 2012, Sarment has expanded throughout Asia and is now seeking global expansion.

For further information contact:

Joanne Lee

joanne.lee@sarment.com

+65 6424 0417