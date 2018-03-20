Tampon Tuesday Campaign Participants to Build Mountain of Menstrual Products March 20

BURNABY, British Columbia, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday March 20, 2018, an eye-catching pile of menstrual products is expected at United Way of the Lower Mainland's head office in Burnaby, B.C.

The diverse array of tampons, disposable pads, reusable pads and menstrual cups will be on display during an event to celebrate the results of United Way's 2018 Tampon Tuesday campaign.

Periods might be tough to talk about sometimes, but they are just a fact of life. If you're vulnerable or living in poverty, access to menstrual products can be challenging. No woman should have to choose between feeding her family and being able to afford basic hygiene supplies. Some local girls are missing school because they don't have menstruation products, and don't know where to turn. Anyone who's vulnerable and needs menstruation products can struggle.

Tampon Tuesday is a nation-wide initiative to raise awareness of the barriers vulnerable people face in accessing menstrual products. The campaign encourages people to donate hygiene products in their workplaces and communities. The local campaign was led by United Way and its union partners.

All locally-donated hygiene products will be distributed to Lower Mainland community agencies serving women, girls and people and need.

Over 30,000 individual hygiene products were collected in United Way of the Lower Mainland's inaugural Tampon Tuesday campaign in 2017, with more anticipated this year.

WHAT: Celebrating Tampon Tuesday 2018, large assortment of donated menstrual products WHEN: Tuesday March 20, 2018 5:30pm - Welcome and brief remarks 6pm - Assembly of donated products WHERE: United Way of the Lower Mainland 4543 Canada Way Burnaby, B.C. V5G 4T4 WHO: Campaign supporters, representatives from United Way and partner organizations

