PIMCO Adds Former White House Chief of Staff Joshua Bolten to its Global Advisory Board

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PIMCO, one of the world's premier fixed income investment managers, has added Joshua Bolten, former White House Chief of Staff to U.S. President George W. Bush, to its Global Advisory Board, which provides PIMCO investment professionals with insights on global economic, political, and strategic developments and their relevance for financial markets.



Established three years ago, PIMCO's Global Advisory Board is an important part of the firm's investment process and is designed to provide a deeper understanding of the policies and institutions that influence financial markets. Former Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke is the Chair of the Board, which is comprised of six members including Mr. Bolten.

Mr. Bolten, who has previously served as a consultant to PIMCO, is the President and CEO of the Business Roundtable in Washington, an association of CEOs of leading U.S. companies. Mr. Bolten served in the White House under President George W. Bush as Chief of Staff from 2006 until 2009, Director of the Office of Management and Budget from 2003 until 2006 and prior to that, Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy.

"Josh's talents, expertise and invaluable insights into U.S. public policy will enhance this group of renowned macroeconomic thinkers and former policy makers," said Dan Ivascyn, PIMCO's Group Chief Investment Officer. "The Board has become an important part of our investment process, helping us to challenge confirmation bias, group-think and challenge our assumptions as we pursue the best investment ideas for our clients."

Aside from Mr. Bolten and Dr. Bernanke, other members of the PIMCO Global Advisory Board are Gordon Brown, former U.K. Prime Minister and former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Ng Kok Song, former Chief Investment Officer of the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation (GIC), Anne-Marie Slaughter, former Director of Policy Planning for the U.S. State Department and Jean-Claude Trichet, former President of the European Central Bank.

Between 2011 and 2016, he was a Managing Director of Rock Creek Global Advisors, an international economic policy advisory firm he co-founded.

