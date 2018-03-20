Advantech to Unveil E2I (Equipment to Intelligence) Technology and Applications Enabling Machine-To-Machine Communication at AIA Vision Show

IRVINE, Calif., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantech—a leading global manufacturer of embedded, automated and ruggedized computing products, services and IoT (Internet of Things) solutions—is pleased to announce that it will exhibit and present at the AIA Vision Show held April 10-12, 2018, at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, Massachusetts. In addition to showcasing and demonstrating Advantech's E2I (Equipment to Intelligence) technology and applications that enable machine-to-machine communication, Jasper Hsu, Advantech's applied automation product manager, will address participants on Wednesday, April 11, from 2 to 2:45 p.m., discussing the topic, "Fostering the Development of Industry 4.0 with Embedded Vision System and IIoT."

"This is an extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate to system integrators Advantech's embedded solutions that increase the capability of machine vision and imaging systems—not only improving business processes but also enhancing the quality of our everyday lives," says Hsu. "The systems we've created to enable advanced human-to-machine and machine-to-machine communication help manufacturers and enterprises in automotive, electronic and pharmaceutical sectors among other industries to maximize factory production rates through advanced robotics that provide everything from predictive monitoring to product-defect identification."

The Vision Show is North America's leading showcase of machine vision and imaging components and solutions, with an accompanying conference featuring practical, real-world training that can be put into practice right away. In addition to viewing North America's largest display of components and systems, attendees will also experience new technologies from industry leading vendors—from quality control of the things people use, eat or drink to better medical screening and faster drug discovery.

Partnering with Fortune 100 manufacturers, Advantech will offer live demonstrations and showcase products including:

WISE-PaaS/EnSaaS - A cloud-based software platform designed to empower cloud services, WISE-PaaS provides a highly secure, multi-tenancy architecture with automatic expansion to create a highly robust data platform for Advantech's domain-focused cloud services or its customer's own cloud services to enable E2I capability.





- A cloud-based software platform designed to empower cloud services, WISE-PaaS provides a highly secure, multi-tenancy architecture with automatic expansion to create a highly robust data platform for Advantech's domain-focused cloud services or its customer's own cloud services to enable E2I capability. VPS-3100 - Advantech's rugged and compact embedded vision system is equipped with Intel® N3160 4 cores Braswell processor. The GigE vision offload Engine (GoE) feature significantly off-loads the GigE Vision protocols into a dedicated co-processor which reconstructs the image. Two independent Gigabit Ethernet ports for multiple GigE Vision device connections with data transfer rates up to 2.0 Gb/s offer greatly enhanced computing power and connectivity with minimal footprint.



- Advantech's rugged and compact embedded vision system is equipped with Intel® N3160 4 cores Braswell processor. The GigE vision offload Engine (GoE) feature significantly off-loads the GigE Vision protocols into a dedicated co-processor which reconstructs the image. Two independent Gigabit Ethernet ports for multiple GigE Vision device connections with data transfer rates up to 2.0 Gb/s offer greatly enhanced computing power and connectivity with minimal footprint. WISE-4000 product family of wireless sensor nodes - By leveraging Wi-Fi, mobile network and LoRa low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) technology, Advantech has developed three types of wireless sensor nodes, specifically, sensor-integrated nodes (WISE-4200 series), high-performance IP65-rated nodes (WISE-4400 series) and solar-rechargeable nodes (WISE-4600 series). These wireless sensor nodes are equipped with data collection, wireless transmission and power supply features aimed at industrial and outdoor applications.





- By leveraging Wi-Fi, mobile network and LoRa low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) technology, Advantech has developed three types of wireless sensor nodes, specifically, sensor-integrated nodes (WISE-4200 series), high-performance IP65-rated nodes (WISE-4400 series) and solar-rechargeable nodes (WISE-4600 series). These wireless sensor nodes are equipped with data collection, wireless transmission and power supply features aimed at industrial and outdoor applications. AIIS 3000 series - Aligning with machine automation applications such as AOI, label inspection and alignment inspections, which rely on machine vision, Advantech's AIIS 3000 series is equipped with Power over Ethernet (PoE) vision, USB3 vision and rich input/output (I/O) interface to enable performance computing and low-power consumption, as well as intelligent management and extended product longevity.





- Aligning with machine automation applications such as AOI, label inspection and alignment inspections, which rely on machine vision, Advantech's AIIS 3000 series is equipped with Power over Ethernet (PoE) vision, USB3 vision and rich input/output (I/O) interface to enable performance computing and low-power consumption, as well as intelligent management and extended product longevity. ARK-3000 series - Featuring the high-performance computing Intel Core i, multi IO expansions and wide temperature ranges, the ARK-3000 series is ideal for automation systems, factory automation and cabinet integration.

Visit Advantech at the AIA Vision Show at booth # 632. Discover more about Advantech solutions here.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Leslie Licano, Beyond Fifteen Communications, Inc.

leslie@beyondfifteen.com | 949-733-8679 x 101