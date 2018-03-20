Jason Industries, Inc. to Participate in Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Investor Conference

MILWAUKEE, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:JASN) (NASDAQ:JASNW) (the "Company" or "Jason") will participate in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Investor Conference at The New York Marriott Marquis on March 29, 2018. Jason Chief Executive Officer Brian Kobylinski, Chief Financial Officer Chad Paris, and Vice President of Investor Relations Rachel Zabkowicz will present from 12:05 p.m. to 12:35 p.m. Eastern Time.



For additional information on the conference, please visit the conference's website here. For additional information on the scheduled presentation including presentation materials and a live webcast link, please visit the Company's investor website, investors.jasoninc.com under Events & Presentations.

About Jason Industries, Inc.

The Company is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the finishing, components, seating and automotive acoustics markets, including Osborn (Richmond, Ind. and Burgwald, Germany), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), and Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.). Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,300 people in 13 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.jasoninc.com/.

Investor Relations:

Rachel Zabkowicz

investors@jasoninc.com

414-277-2007