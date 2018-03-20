Scout Exchange Appoints Jim McCoy as Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager

Boston, MA, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scout Exchange, a platform for marketplace recruiting, today announced the appointment of Jim McCoy as Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager effective today. McCoy brings over 15 years of experience in the talent acquisition industry, most recently as Vice President and Global Practice Leader of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN). In this new role he will lead Scout's go-to-market strategy and oversee all revenue generating functions including Sales, Customer Success, Marketing, and Strategic Partnerships.



McCoy's appointment follows another year of rapid adoption at Scout, which has exceeded 100% average annual growth over the past three years, and has generated over $300 million in total placement fees.



"Jim's proven track record of building trusted relationships with enterprise talent acquisition executives will be a huge asset for us as we further expand our offering and scale our business," said Ken Lazarus, CEO of Scout. "His strong industry expertise, combined with his demonstrated ability to help clients evaluate and design demanding talent acquisition programs, will be instrumental in helping us better serve our existing customers and reach new ones."



During his tenure at Manpower, Jim led a team of more than 3,000 recruiting professionals providing services to more than 400 clients around the world. Earlier in his career, he served as Senior Vice President of Consulting Services for Veritude, a Fidelity Investments Company. A frequent speaker at HR industry forums, Jim has been published and quoted regularly by recruiting and human capital management industry influencers.



"Scout is fundamentally transforming the way businesses think about and secure top talent," said McCoy. "The recruiting industry is in the midst of a much needed transformation and Scout has the people, the platform, and technology needed to dramatically improve the experience and results for both employers and search firms."



About Scout Exchange

Scout is a platform for marketplace recruiting, providing a new way to connect employers with the best recruiters to fill jobs with great talent. Analyzing millions of data points from thousands of recruiters in its marketplace, Scout's performance matching algorithms connect specialty search firm recruiters to marketplace jobs in their area of expertise. Using machine learning technology, Scout determines which recruiters are best able to successfully fill each requisition, based on past performance by job type. By curating the best recruiters for each job, Scout ensures higher quality candidates, faster time to fill and reduced cost. The platform also provides a world class process, comprehensive analytics, reporting and benchmarking, as well as consolidated contracting, invoicing and payment. Seamlessly integrated with Applicant Tracking Systems used by 90% of enterprises, Scout is trusted by hundreds of employers, including 50 Fortune 500 companies, and thousands of the best search firm recruiters. For more information visit www.goscoutgo.com.



Jim McCoy

Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager

Scout Exchange









Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf1b23a9-eb01-4128-8907-6178f5815e76

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/04c674bd-6108-431d-9ec8-5055fb210b95

Liz Bradley Scout Exchange 857-891-5531 lbradley@goscoutgo.com