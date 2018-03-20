ADP to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results on May 2, 2018

ROSELAND, N.J., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADP® (NASDAQ:ADP), a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, is scheduled to release its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2018 before the opening of the Nasdaq on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.



ADP will also be hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on May 2, 2018 to discuss these results. Carlos Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer, Jan Siegmund, chief financial officer, and Christian Greyenbuhl, vice president of investor relations, will be participating on the call.

Investors and interested participants are invited to listen to the conference call and view the accompanying slide presentation via live webcast. The conference call will be webcast live on ADP's website at investors.adp.com and will be available for replay following the call. The slide presentation will be available shortly before the webcast.

