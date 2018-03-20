Aeglea BioTherapeutics to Present at 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs and develops innovative human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer, today announced that it will present a corporate update at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference in New York on Tuesday, March 27 at 9:00 a.m. ET.



To access the live and archived webcast of the presentation, please visit the Presentations & Events section of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics investor relations website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to allow for any software download that may be necessary. The replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days thereafter.



About Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that designs and develops innovative human enzyme therapeutics for patients with rare genetic diseases and cancer. The Company is developing pegzilarginase, its lead investigational therapy, for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency, as monotherapy in arginine-dependent cancers and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor for small cell lung cancer. In addition, Aeglea has an active research pipeline of other human enzyme-based approaches in both therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit http://aegleabio.com.

Media Contact:

David Calusdian

Sharon Merrill Associates

617.542.5300

AGLE@investorrelations.com

Investor Contact:

Charles N. York II

Chief Financial Officer

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

investors@aegleabio.com