Dermira to Present at 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions, today announced that company management will present an overview of the company at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference.



Location: New York, NY

Presentation date: Tuesday, March 27, 2018

Presentation time: 9:30 a.m. ET



A live audio webcast and archive of the presentation will be available at http://investor.dermira.com.

About Dermira

Dermira is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing biotech ingenuity to medical dermatology by delivering differentiated, new therapies to the millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions. Dermira is committed to understanding the needs of both patients and physicians and using its insight to identify and develop leading-edge medical dermatology programs. Dermira's pipeline includes two late-stage product candidates that could have a profound impact on the lives of patients: glycopyrronium tosylate (formerly DRM04), for which a New Drug Application is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis (excessive underarm sweating beyond what is needed for normal body temperature regulation), and lebrikizumab, in Phase 2b development for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. Dermira is headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif. For more information, please visit http://www.dermira.com. Follow @DermiraInc on Twitter and LinkedIn.

In addition to filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), press releases, public conference calls and webcasts, Dermira uses its website (www.dermira.com), LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/dermira-inc) and corporate Twitter account (@DermiraInc) as channels of distribution of information about its company, product candidates, planned financial and other announcements, attendance at upcoming investor and industry conferences and other matters. Such information may be deemed material information and Dermira may use these channels to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Dermira's website, LinkedIn page and Twitter account in addition to following its SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts.

Contacts:

Media:

Erica Jefferson

Vice President, Corporate Communications

650-421-7216

erica.jefferson@dermira.com

Investors:

Ian Clements, Ph.D.

Vice President, Investor Relations

650-422-7753

investor@dermira.com

Robert H. Uhl

Westwicke Partners

Managing Director

858-356-5932

Robert.uhl@westwicke.com