12th Annual National Walk for Epilepsy Highlights Importance of Building Education, Raising Awareness and Funding Research for 3.4 Million Americans Living with Seizures

LANDOVER, Md., March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Epilepsy Foundation's 12th Annual National Walk for Epilepsy will be held on April 14th on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.. The event unites families from all over the country to bring much needed support to 3.4 million Americans who live with seizures.



The National Walk for Epilepsy started in 2006 and has raised nearly $12 million to help provide services for people living with epilepsy, awareness for seizure recognition with first aid, and research toward better treatment options. "The Epilepsy Foundation is proud to host what I consider a national family reunion each year in our Nation's Capital. We are also excited to have so many talented stars generously donate their time to help raise awareness and funds for much needed epilepsy research, programs and services," said Phil Gattone, president and CEO of the Epilepsy Foundation. "Last year's Walk was a huge success with approximately 5,000 participants and donors raising more than $940,000. This year, in celebration of more than 50 years of leading the fight against seizures, we expect to raise $1,000,000."

Over the years, thousands of people have participated in the National Walk for Epilepsy, raising funds and building awareness for epilepsy.

Those interested in participating, can register at WalkforEpilepsy.org.

Celebrities scheduled to appear at the National Walk for Epilepsy include:

Rick Harrison from "Pawn Stars," who lived with epilepsy until his teens and now serves as a national board member and spokesperson for the Epilepsy Foundation.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Brett Hundley who serves as a National Ambassador for the Epilepsy Foundation's Athletes vs Epilepsy initiative; Hundley's sister began having seizures at the young age of 11 and is now seizure-free.

"Food Network Star's" finalist Chef Chris Kyler, who will provide cooking demonstrations, and Tonya Pointer, (aka DJ Nonchalant), whose nephew, Christopher, passed away from epilepsy seizures The Epilepsy Foundation would like to thank our National Presenting Sponsor Sunovion, Signature Sponsor LivaNova, and Champion Sponsors Eisai, Greenwich Biosciences, Lundbeck, and UCB.

About Epilepsy

When a person has two unprovoked seizures or one unprovoked seizure with the likelihood of more, they are considered to have epilepsy. (An unprovoked seizure is one that occurs for no known reason.) Epilepsy affects more than 3.4 million people in the U.S. and 65 million worldwide. This year, another 150,000 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. Despite all available treatments, at least 3 out of 10 people with epilepsy continue to experience uncontrolled seizures while many more experience less than optimal seizure control.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

The Epilepsy Foundation, a national non-profit with over 50 local organizations throughout the U.S., has led the fight against seizures since 1968. The Foundation is an unwavering ally for individuals and families impacted by epilepsy and seizures. The mission of the Epilepsy Foundation is: to lead the fight to overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy and to accelerate therapies to stop seizures, find cures, and save lives. The Foundation works to ensure that people with seizures have the opportunity to live their lives to their fullest potential. For additional information, please visit epilepsy.com.

