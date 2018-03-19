SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (Nasdaq:ACHC) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadl

STEVENSON, Md., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation, announces that a class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of a class who purchased Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) ("Acadia Healthcare" or the "Company") securities between February 23, 2017 and October 24, 2017 (the "Class Period"), including in connection with the Company's August 22, 2017 public offering (the "Offering"). Investors who wish to become proactively involved in the litigation have until May 14, 2018 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.



If you wish to choose counsel to represent you and the Class, you must apply to be appointed lead plaintiff and be selected by the Court. The lead plaintiff will direct the litigation and participate in important decisions including whether to accept a settlement for the Class in the action. The lead plaintiff will be selected from among applicants claiming the largest loss from investment in Acadia Healthcare in connection with the Company's Offering and/or during the Class Period. Members of the Class will be represented by the lead plaintiff and counsel chosen by the lead plaintiff. No class has yet been certified in the above action.

The complaint accuses the defendants of violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Securities Act of 1933 by virtue of the defendants' failure to disclose in connection with its August 22, 2017 public offering and during the Class Period that the quality of the Company's U.K. operations did not gave it a competitive strength which would drive future growth and profitability, and that there was no reasonable basis for its actual and projected guidance.

According to the complaint, following an October 24, 2017 announcement that the Company suffered a drastic shortfall in EBITDA for its U.K. facilities and the lowering of its financial guidance for 2017, the value of Acadia shares declined significantly.

If you have suffered a loss in excess of $100,000 from investment in Acadia Healthcare's August 22, 2017 Offering and/or during the Class Period and would like to learn more about this lawsuit and your ability to participate as a lead plaintiff, without cost or obligation to you, please contact Brower Piven either by email at hoffman@browerpiven.com or by telephone at (410) 415-6616. Brower Piven also encourages anyone with information regarding the Company's conduct during the period in question to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

Attorneys at Brower Piven have extensive experience in litigating securities and other class action cases and have been advocating for the rights of shareholders since the 1980s. If you choose to retain counsel, you may retain Brower Piven without financial obligation or cost to you, or you may retain other counsel of your choice. You need take no action at this time to be a member of the class.

