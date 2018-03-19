CohBar, Inc. to Announce 2017 Fourth Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call for Shareholders on April 2, 2018

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) (TSXV:COB), an innovative biotechnology company developing mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat age-related diseases, announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2017 financial results on Monday, April 2, 2018 and will host a conference call with a slide presentation for shareholders at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on the same day to provide an update on the Company's business.

Details for the Conference Call and Slide Presentation:

Date: Monday, April 2, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT)



Audio, Dial-in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-239-9838

Audio, Dial-in International: 1-323-794-2551

Conference ID# 4690749

Slide Presentation – go to www.webex.com, click on the ‘Join' button and enter Meeting Number 921930268 and Password Q4call, or alternatively, go to www.cohbar.com.

For individuals participating in the Investor Call and Slide Presentation, we request that you please call into the audio, and log into WebEx or go to CohBar's website, approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation, so that we can begin promptly.

An audio replay of the call will be available beginning at 5:00 p.m. (PDT) on April 2, 2018, through 9:00 p.m. (PDT) on April 16, 2018. To access the recording please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and Canada, or 1-412-317-6671 internationally, and reference Conference ID# 4690749. The audio replay will also be available at www.cohbar.com from April 3, through April 16, 2018.

The slide presentation will be available at www.cohbar.com from 2:00 p.m. (PDT) on April 2, through April 16, 2018.

About CohBar

CohBar is an innovative biotechnology company focused on the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs), an emerging class of drugs for the treatment of age-related diseases. MBTs originate from the discovery by CohBar's founders of a novel group of peptides within the mitochondrial genome which regulate metabolism and cell death, and whose biological activity declines with age. CohBar's development of these mitochondrial-derived peptides (MDPs) into clinically relevant MBTs offers the potential to address a broad range of age-related diseases, including obesity, fatty liver disease (NASH), type 2 diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases. To date, the Company and its founders have discovered more than 100 biologically active MDPs.

For additional company information, please visit www.cohbar.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

Jeff Biunno, CFO

CohBar, Inc.

(650) 446-7888, Option 3

jeff.biunno@cohbar.com

