SimplyFun's Annual Giving Program Benefits Over One Hundred Communities

Bellevue, Washington, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyFun, LLC., publisher of award-winning educational board games, once again supported their independent consultants and Game Party hosts through its annual Play It Forward community giving program.

This consultant focused program gives each Playologist the opportunity to work with a party host to select a beneficiary in their own communities. The event is held every February and this year, more than double the number of community groups benefitted from SimplyFun educational game donations over the previous year.

"We at Connecticut Children's wholeheartedly express our gratitude for the donation of SimplyFun games," said Ashley Moore of Connecticut Children's Medical Center. "With the addition of new games, patients will be able to learn new things, develop and nourish their imaginations, and entertain and offer a great escape while here at the hospital and during treatments. It's because of these donations that patients will be able to benefit from these resources which in turn will allow them to lead better lives."

The annual Play It Forward community giving program is part of SimplyFun's larger Play It Forward mission of ensuring that all children have the right to play, regardless of their circumstances.

About SimplyFun

SimplyFun believes in the undeniable power of shared play to learn, grow, and realize our fullest, brightest potential. We champion a vibrant, play-based education that enriches our families and ourselves. To contribute to what's truly important in life—the potential of our children, the success of our schools, and our own personal fulfillment.

Founded in 2004, SimplyFun provides its Playologists (Independent Consultants) the opportunity to make a difference for kids and families with its skills-focused board games while earning income through direct sales opportunities in person and online. http://www.simplyfun.com

###

Editor's Note: High Res images are available upon request

Media Inquiries: Shannon Donohue, SimplyFun | (877) 557-7767 | shannon@simplyfun.com

Attachment:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63a639ee-7d90-49ef-9f71-3743ca8a72e5

Shannon Donohue SimplyFun, LLC 877-557-7767 shannon@simplyfun.com