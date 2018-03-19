Global Epoxy Resins Market Will Reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2022: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Epoxy Resins Market for Paints & Coatings, Wind Energy, Composites, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022". According to the report, the global epoxy resins market accounted for USD 7.9 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 11.5 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 6.8% between 2017 and 2022.

The global epoxy resins market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period on account of increasing demand from paints and coatings industry and composites industry. Epoxy resins are low molecular weight pre-polymers or higher molecular weight polymers. Epoxy resins demonstrate various properties that are unfeasible for other thermoset resins. They are compliant with a host of applications and processes owing to its variety of physical forms. The growing demand for paints & coatings industry is driving the demand for epoxy resins across the globe. Urbanization and technological advancements have increased the demand for epoxy resins in various end-user industries such as electrical & electronics. However, fluctuation in prices of raw materials is expected to curb the growth of the epoxy resins market within the forecast period. The introduction of bio-based epoxy resins is also projected to present new opportunities for the epoxy resins market within the forecast period.

Browse through 13 Tables & 26 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Epoxy Resins Market: Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2016 – 2022".

Request Free Sample copy of Global Epoxy Resins Market Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/epoxy-resins-market

Paints & coatings segment emerged as the leading application segment by accounting for most of the global market share in terms of volume and is expected to witness growth within the forecast period. They are used in paints & coatings as they dry swiftly and offer protective, tough coating with excellent hardness. Composites segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment within the forecast period owing. Epoxy resins are preferred in the manufacturing of polymer composites on account of their superior properties.

The Asia Pacific witnessed substantial growth and accounted for most of the global market share. Asia Pacific is also the fastest growing regional segment for epoxy resins market. This trend is expected to continue within the forecast period owing to the rising demand from the paints & coatings industry. The infrastructure development in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region is also expected to drive the demand for epoxy resins in the region. In addition, demand from the end-user industries such as transportation, marine coatings, aerospace, electrical & electronic laminates, composites and decorative powder coatings are expected to rise owing to globalization and urbanization. Moreover, the introduction of bio-based epoxy resins is expected to unveil new opportunities for the epoxy resins market.

Browse the full "Epoxy Resins Market for Paints & Coatings, Wind Energy, Composites, Construction, Electrical & Electronics, and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2016 - 2022" report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/Epoxy-Resins-Market

North America accounted for a large share of the global epoxy resins market revenue and is expected to grow at a significant rate. The region is expected to witness growth on account of growing demand from end-user industries such as automotive and marine coating. In addition, the growing requirement for conventional sources of energy has resulted in the increasing use of wind turbines for power generation. This is expected to drive the demand for epoxy resins for usage in the wind turbines.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth for the epoxy resins market within the forecast period. The growing urbanization and technological advancements are expected to augment the demand for epoxy resins from the end-user industries within the forecast period. In addition, the growing automotive industry in Europe, especially in countries like Germany, is expected to increase the demand for epoxy resins.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/epoxy-resins-market

Latin America epoxy resins market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period. Infrastructure development owing to the rising tourism industry, especially in countries like Brazil, Chile etc. is expected to drive the demand for epoxy resins in Latin America.

The Middle East and Africa are expected to witness lucrative growth owing to the rising investments in the construction industry and infrastructure development. Globalization and the heavy influx of expatriates in the Middle East, especially in countries such as UAE, Qatar, and Oman have increased the demand for infrastructural development and beautification of assets to aid the touristic activities. These developments are expected to drive the epoxy resins market within the forecast period. The sporting events announced in the region such as FIFA World Cup 2022, is also expected to augment the construction activities and infrastructure development.

Request customized copy of report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2705

The key players in this industry are Dow Chemical Company, Nan Ya Plastic Corporation, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Sika AG, Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Cytec, Huntsman Corporation, NAMA Chemicals, 3M Company, Du Pont, BASF SE, Baling Petrochemical, Spol Chemie and Ashland Inc among others.

This report segments the global epoxy resins market as follows:

Global Epoxy Resins Market: Application Segment Analysis

Paints & Coatings

Wind Energy

Composites

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Global Epoxy Resins Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Related Reports:

Stearic Acid Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/stearic-acid-market

Matting Agents Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/matting-agents-market

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/water-treatment-chemicals-market

Smart Materials Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/smart-materials-market

Medium Chain Triglycerides Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/medium-chain-triglycerides-market



About Us:

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Follow Us LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research

Follow Us Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Blog: http://industryresearchnews.com | http://marketglobalnews.com | http://www.e-marketresearch.com

Contact Us: Joel John 244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202 New York, 10001, United States Tel: +49-322 210 92714 USA/Canada Toll-Free No.1-855-465-4651 Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com