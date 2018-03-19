McDermott to Present at the Scotia Howard Weil 2018 Energy Conference in New Orleans

HOUSTON, March 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE:MDR) announced today that David Dickson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will speak at the Scotia Howard Weil 2018 Energy Conference in New Orleans on March 26, 2018 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.



McDermott will post the slides to be used prior to the presentation in the Investor Relations area at www.mcdermott.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a leading provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation ("EPCI"), front-end engineering and design ("FEED") and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. McDermott delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipelines, installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for complex Offshore and Subsea oil and gas projects to help oil companies safely produce and transport hydrocarbons. McDermott's customers include national and major energy companies. Operating in approximately 20 countries across the world, our locally focused and globally integrated resources include approximately 11,800 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels, fabrication facilities and engineering offices. McDermott is renowned for its extensive knowledge and experience, technological advancements, performance records, superior safety and commitment to deliver. McDermott has served the energy industry since 1923, and shares of its common stock are listed on the New York Stock Exchange. As used in this press release, McDermott includes McDermott International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and affiliates. To learn more, please visit our website at www.mcdermott.com.

