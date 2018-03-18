BNP Paribas Renews Its Title Sponsorship of the BNP Paribas Open Through 2023

INDIAN WELLS, Calif., March 18, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BNP Paribas has extended its title sponsorship of the BNP Paribas Open from 2019 through 2023. BNP Paribas began its title sponsorship of the tournament in 2009, and over the course of this agreement, the bank will become the longest running title sponsor in the event's history.

"The title sponsorship of the BNP Paribas Open has proved itself a success and continues to deliver a level of quality that aligns with BNP Paribas' values," said Jean-Yves Fillion, Chief Executive Officer, BNP Paribas USA. "The event has expanded immensely, and along with Bank of the West led by Nandita Bakhshi, we look forward to being part of its on-going growth. Our engagement with the event reflects our business commitment to California and throughout the US where we employ 16,000 people; and to the sport of tennis where we are recognized as one of the leading global sponsors. Together, we are proud to be a part of a world-class experience that is enjoyed by so many of our customers, team members, and fans."

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with BNP Paribas as title sponsor of the tournament," said Tournament Director Tommy Haas. "Our goal is to keep refining, improving and expanding this world-class event, and having a partner that embraces that vision is incredibly important. We look forward to continuing to work with BNP Paribas in the coming years to build upon the great foundation we have laid together over the past decade."

BNP Paribas is also the official sponsor of Roland Garros (French Open); title sponsor of Davis Cup and Fed Cup by BNP Paribas; sponsor of three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments (BNP Paribas Open, Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome, and the Monte Carlo Rolex Masters) and the year-end BNP Paribas WTA Finals Singapore. In addition, BNP Paribas also sponsors numerous other ATP World Tour and WTA tournaments, exhibitions, amateur, wheelchair, and community and tennis initiatives.

BNP Paribas' commitment to the sport of tennis – above its partnerships at all levels of the game – is reflected by a wide range of social, educational and charitable activities across the tennis world, including the annual BNP Paribas Open Scholarship – a $15,000 grant awarded each year at the BNP Paribas Open to two high school students in the Coachella Valley. In 2019 the initiative will be expanded and a third student will be given the same grant to celebrate the third term of partnership. BNP Paribas has also been engaged in major philanthropy initiatives for 30 years through its Foundation, focusing its activities on three main areas: the Arts, Social Inclusion, and the Environment – giving over 40 million Euros per year.

About the BNP Paribas Open

The BNP Paribas Open is the largest ATP World Tour and WTA combined two-week event in the world, and is held annually at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. The tournament offers more than $14 million in prize money, and is the only event to provide the Hawkeye line challenge system on all match courts, including qualifying rounds. For more information, visit www.bnpparibasopen.com.

About BNP Paribas in the USA

BNP Paribas has built a strong and diversified presence in the United States to support its client base. The bank employs over 16,000 people and has had a presence in the USA since the late 1800s. Bank of the West and First Hawaiian Bank (together BancWest, part of Retail Banking & Services) serve nearly 2.5 million individuals and businesses through a network of more than 650 branches and business centers. Large corporate and institutional clients are serviced by BNP Paribas' Corporate & Institutional Banking franchise that has a presence in the main US cities, in addition to a global reach through a network of offices in EMEA and APAC. The bank also offers asset management services through BNP Paribas Asset Management (part of Retail Banking & Services) as well as Real Estate and Fleet Services through partnerships. www.usa.bnpparibas

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas is a leading bank in Europe with an international reach. It has a presence in 75 countries, with more than 189,000 employees, including more than 146,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main activities: Domestic Markets and International Financial Services (whose retail banking networks and financial services are covered by Retail Banking & Services) and Corporate & Institutional Banking, which serves two client franchises: corporate clients and institutional investors. The Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients) to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, the Group has four domestic markets (Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg) and BNP Paribas Personal Finance is the leader in consumer lending. BNP Paribas is rolling out its integrated retail banking model in Mediterranean countries, in Turkey, in Eastern Europe and a large network in the western part of the United States. In its Corporate & Institutional Banking and International Financial Services activities, BNP Paribas also enjoys top positions in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific.