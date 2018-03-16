On March 14th, The Feature Film "Yellow Fever" Starring Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls) Held Its Star-Studded LA Premiere and Q&A

Los Angeles, CA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Stars came out on Wednesday, March 14th for the Los Angeles premiere and Q&A of the feature film "Yellow Fever." On hand were writer-director Kat Moon, the film's star Jenna Ushkowitz (SAG Award winner for Glee), Producer Jan Daube, Josh Sussman (Glee), Emily Sandifer (The Tale), Nicole Bilderback (Good Girls), Elizabeth Carlisle (The Rich and the Ruthless), Michael Lowry (Emmy nominee and Yellow Fever Co-Star), Johnathan Tchaikovsky (Wolf of Wall Street and Yellow Fever Co-Star) and many more. The film was followed by a Q&A which was moderated by TV Host Katie Hope.





Jenna Ushkowtiz (L) and Kat Moon (R) at the LA Premiere of "Yellow Fever." Photo credit: Gillian Perry



Glee reunion!! Josh Sussman (L) and Jenna Ushkowitz (R) share a laugh at the LA Premiere of "Yellow Fever." Photo credit: Gillian Perry.









About the film: Asia Bradford (Ushkowitz) was adopted from Korea by white people, so she doesn't speak Korean. She apparently doesn't speak New York either, because everyone seems to think she's from somewhere else. "Stop asking me where I'm from! I get it .. I'm Yellow!" she angrily writes on her blog. It's bad enough that everyone in New York seems to think she's not American, but to top it all off, her "culturally sensitive," whitebread parents decided to dress up in Korean hanboks for the annual Christmas card this year! Seriously. So, where does she actually fit in if she feels like she doesn't belong in her family, New York or even her so-called "motherland?" Her salvation comes in an odd package - an "old ugly white dude," (Patterson) who's just moved back to New York after living in Korea for over a decade.

"Yellow Fever" was written and directed by NYC native Kat Moon who pulled from her own experiences growing up in the US as an Asian woman struggling with her identity and hopes this film will be the first of many more to come to show strong Asian female characters on the screen as well as working behind the camera.

For a screener to review the film and/or interviews with the cast and director/writer please submit requests directly through Tad Hamilton of Mosaic Public Relations: tad@mosaicpuublicrelations.com or by phone: (323)424-7499.



For more information on the film please visit their website at yellowfevermovie.com





###

Attachments:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57a338b2-567f-4667-bda8-db58ce83aca4

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b99b269-325b-4a3f-aa6d-9b6f633da3f7

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0d3122a-3ea4-49a5-90bd-dbc8a960a2f2

Tad Hamilton Mosaic Public Relations 323-424-7499 tad@mosaicpublicrelations.com