Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning March 18, deals are in full bloom at GameStop. With unbeatable savings and trade offers on games, consoles, accessories, toys and apparel, there's something for everyone during GameStop's PLAY DAYS.



For the full line-up of PLAY DAYS deals, visit Gamestop.com/playdays.

Offers valid March 18 – 24, unless otherwise stated.

Hardware & Accessories

Buy any new Xbox One X and get Sea of Thieves FREE (March 18-24)

Save $10 on all new Xbox One Wireless Controllers

Save up to $10 on select Nintendo Switch accessories

Pre-Owned & Trade

Save on pre-owned Nintendo system bundles, including 2 pre-owned games under $20 (begins March 19)

Extra $20 credit when you trade 3 Nintendo Switch games (begins March 19)

4 for $20 on all pre-owned games $9.99 or under

Bounceback offer: 10% off ALL pre-owned games after purchase of any PLAY DAYS sale product

Game Deals: Save up to $30 (games available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

Grand Theft Auto V: $29.99

Madden 18: $29.99

Destiny 2: $29.99 (also available for PC)

Overwatch G.O.T.Y.: $29.99

Star Wars Battlefront II: $29.99 (Standard & Deluxe editions)

FIFA 18: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy: $29.99

L.A. Noire: $29.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch for $39.99)

Scribblenauts Showdown: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Lego Ninjago: $19.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Game Deals: Save up to $20 (Available for Xbox and PS4, unless otherwise stated)

NBA 2K18: $39.99 (also available for Nintendo Switch)

Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y.: $39.99

Wolfenstein II: $39.99

Monster Hunter World: $44.99

Call of Duty WWII: $49.99 (also available for PC)

Toys & Collectibles

20% off select collectibles: Pokémon tins & boxes, Roblox toys, Hatchimals and Minecraft toys, board games and more

Buy 3 get 1 FREE Pokémon trading card booster packs

Buy 1 get 1 50% off on Fingerlings

3 for $30 POP! vinyl figures

Buy 3 get 1 FREE all blind bags

