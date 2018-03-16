Harsco to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference

CAMP HILL, Pa., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) announced today that Company management is participating in the Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference in Coral Gables, Florida on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Pete Minan, Vice President of Treasury Mike Kolinsky and Investor Relations Director Dave Martin will meet with various investors at the conference to discuss the Company's global operations and strategic priorities.



