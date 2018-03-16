One Stop Systems Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET

ESCONDIDO, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing GPU accelerators and NVMe flash arrays for a multitude of HPC applications, will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



OSS management will host the presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Wednesday, March 21, 2018

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-888-394-8218

International dial-in number: 1-323-701-0226

Conference ID: 5829285

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at ir.onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the Company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day through April 4, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 5829285

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures high performance compute accelerators, flash storage arrays and customized servers for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications. OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe flash cards to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company's innovative hardware and Ion Accelerator Software offers exceptional performance and unparalleled scalability. OSS products are available directly, through global distributors, or via its SkyScale cloud services. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

