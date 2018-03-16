Redwood Capital Bank Announces Renee Byers, VP/Interim Chief Financial Officer

EUREKA, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 15, 2018, Redwood Capital Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Redwood Capital Bancorp (RWCB.OB) announced the appointment of Renee Byers, VP/Controller to VP/Interim Chief Financial Officer, replacing Fred J. Moore, III who recently resigned from the company.

President and CEO, John E. Dalby stated, "Ms. Byers has served as Redwood Capital Bank's Controller for the past ten years. She has consistently demonstrated excellence during her tenure and remains true to our mission of providing the highest quality service to both our external and internal customers."

Renee Byers was raised in Humboldt County. She has 25 years of banking experience, including the areas of Customer Service, Back Office Support, Human Resources and Controller. Currently, Ms. Byers is a Class of 2018 member of the prestigious Pacific Coast Banking School. Ms. Byers was a long-time volunteer with the Harbor Lanes Youth Bowlers and is an active volunteer with Redwood Empire Little League. She and her husband reside in Eureka and have two children.

CEO Dalby added, "I am excited to work with Renee in her new role as Interim CFO. She has more than proven herself over the years to have the knowledge, skill set and work ethic the position requires. This is truly a wonderful opportunity for Renee to join our Senior Management team, including, Jennifer Budwig, SVP/Chief Lending Officer, Tammy Brown, SVP/Chief Credit Officer and myself. On behalf of the staff and management of Redwood Capital Bank, we wish Mr. Moore all the best in his new venture."

For more information regarding Redwood Capital Bank, please visit our website at www.redwoodcapitalbank.com , contact John E. Dalby, President and CEO at (707) 444-9833, or stop by the headquarters and main office at 402 G Street, Eureka, CA 95501.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to ﬂuctuations in interest rates, inﬂation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Company is conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reﬂect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reﬂect subsequent events or circumstances.