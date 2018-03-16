Village Super Market, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Village Super Market, Inc. ﻿(NASDAQ:VLGEA) declared quarterly cash dividends of $0.25 per Class A common share and $0.1625 per Class B common share. The dividends will be payable on April 26, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 5, 2018.



Village Super Market operates a chain of 29 supermarkets under the ShopRite name in New Jersey, Maryland and eastern Pennsylvania.