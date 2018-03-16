Conifer Holdings to Present at the CFANY 22nd Annual Insurance Conference on Monday, March 19, 2018

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) ("Conifer" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's management will present at the CFA Society New York 22nd Annual Insurance Industry Conference, hosted by Raymond James, in New York City on Monday, March 19, 2018 at 3:40 PM ET. The Company will also be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day.



Conifer's presentation materials will be available on the Company's website at ir.CNFRH.com prior to the event. For additional information on the Conference, please visit the CFA NY website at: www.cfany.org.

About the Company

﻿Conifer Holdings, Inc. is a Michigan-based property and casualty holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Conifer offers specialty insurance coverage for both commercial and personal lines, marketing through independent agents in all 50 states. The Company is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol CNFR. Additional information is available on the Company's website at IR.CNFRH.com.﻿

For Further Information:

Jessica Gulis, 248.559.0840

ir@cnfrh.com