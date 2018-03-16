ProPhase Labs to Release Fiscal 2017 Results on Wednesday, March 21st

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced today that financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017, will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. A conference call will be held on Wednesday March 21, at 11:00 a.m. EST. ProPhase Labs Chairman and CEO, Ted Karkus will provide a company overview including a review of activities and year end results. There will be a question and answer session following initial remarks.



The conference call will be webcast live at:

https://engage.vevent.com/rt/prophaselabsinc_ao~6285328 at 11:00 a.m. (EST) on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Participants wishing to ask questions may access the live call by dialing 833-623-9017 conference ID # 6285328. A replay of the conference call will be available for 90 days on the company website www.ProPhaseLabs.com.

About the Company

We are a vertically integrated and diversified branding, marketing and technology company with deep experience with over-the-counter ("OTC") consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies. We are engaged in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing and sale of OTC consumer healthcare products, dietary supplements and other remedies in the United States. This includes the development and marketing of dietary supplements under the TK Supplements® brand, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

In August 2017, we formed a new, additional wholly-owned subsidiary, ProPhase Digital Media, Inc., a Delaware corporation ("PDM"). Our objective is for PDM to become an independent full-service direct marketing agency. PDM's first initiative will be to market the TK Supplements® product line. If successful, this may lead to the marketing of other company's consumer products.

In addition, the Company also continues to actively pursue acquisition opportunities for other companies, technologies and products inside and outside the consumer products industry.

