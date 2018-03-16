Golden Ticket Candy Bar Contest Makes a Sweet Easter Weekend Event at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes , will be recreating the iconic childhood fantasy experience of finding a golden ticket in a candy bar during the Easter Weekend festivities taking place March 29 to April 1, 2018 at the Orlando luxury resort.

Executive Pastry Chef Stephane Chéramy and his Pastry Team will be channeling the memorable childhood movie experience about a mystical candy maker and coveted golden tickets for a truly unforgettable holiday weekend for young children at this family resort.

Chef Chéramy has handcrafted an exclusive chocolate bar called the "Golden Grande Bar." The first 150 children ages 3 to 10 arriving with their family at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes over Easter Weekend will be given 1 of the 150 confections (while supplies last). Five of the bars will have the treasured "Golden Ticket," and the recipients will be recognized on the Da Vinci Lawn on Easter Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The five lucky young guests with the golden tickets will receive a special Easter-themed amenity from the Easter Bunny plus a shipment of chocolate to their home equivalent in the amount of their body weight!

For those looking for Easter dining in Orlando, The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes will also be hosting an incredible Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 1 from 12 to 3 p.m. for local Orlando residents and hotel guests alike. The buffet brunch will include a special children's buffet in addition to the extravagant culinary offerings including champagne and assorted fresh juices; breakfast items like house-made breads and pastries, eggs, omelet station, pancakes and waffles; local cheeses and charcuterie; an ice bar with oysters, poached shrimp, crab claws, and more; hot entrees such as roasted fish, steak, chicken, and pork belly; carving stations with leg of lamb, prime rib, and red snapper; live chef action stations; and an amazing dessert bar selection worthy of even the most amazing sweet tooth. The Easter Brunch is $115 per adult and $50 per child (ages 12 and under) exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Reservations are still available for Easter Weekend and the Easter Brunch and can be made by calling 407-206-2400 or visiting Grandelakes.com.

A full schedule of Easter Weekend Activities — including the Cottontail Tea, Ritz Kids Annual Easter Carnival, Easter Egg Hunts, Easter Sunday Grande Celebration, and Easter Basket Deliveries are detailed on the hotel's website here.

