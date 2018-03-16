REMINDER: BRP to Present Its Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

VALCOURT, Québec, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) will hold its fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2018 financial results conference call on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 9 a.m. (ET). José Boisjoli, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the results and address questions from analysts.



The press release will be distributed on a Canadian newswire on Wednesday March 21 at approximately 6 a.m. (ET).

An archived recording will be available here two hours after the event for 30 days following the original broadcast.



About BRP

BRP (TSX:DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am off-road and Spyder vehicles, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of CA$4.2 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 8,700 people worldwide.

www.brp.com

@BRPnews



Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Spyder and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries:

Sylvain Larocque

sylvain.larocque@brp.com



Valerie Bridger

valerie.bridger@brp.com



For investor relations:

Philippe Deschênes

Financial Analyst

Tel.: 450.532.6462

philippe.deschenes@brp.com

