Hagens Berman Alerts BRF S.A. Investors to the May 11, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to "Operation Weak Flesh"

During March 2017, news outlets reported Brazilian federal police raided BRF offices following a two-year investigation into bribery of regulators to subvert inspections of BRF plants. The probe is known as "Operation Weak Flesh."

Then, on March 5, 2018, Reuters reported Brazilian police arrested the former chief executive of BRF S.A. (Pedro Faria) on charges that he and other executives knew the company committed fraud in trying to evade food safety checks.

This news drove the price of BRF securities down $1.83, or over 19%, to close at $7.59 on March 5, 2018.

"We're focused on evidence unearthed by Brazil's federal police, Defendants' financial-related disclosures, and on investors' losses," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

