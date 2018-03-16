Crawford® to Present During 22nd Annual Insurance Industry Conference

ATLANTA, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crawford & Company® (www.crawfordandcompany.com) (NYSE:CRD) (NYSE:CRD), the world's largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management solutions to insurance companies and self-insured entities, today announced that W. Bruce Swain, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Rohit Verma, global chief operating officer, and Larry C. Thomas, global president of Crawford Specialty Solutions, will present during the 22nd Annual Insurance Industry Conference, sponsored by the CFA Society New York, on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 9:50 a.m. EST. The conference will be held at 1540 Broadway, Suite 1010, New York City.



Interested investors and other parties may watch a simultaneous webcast of the presentation by going to https://www.cfany.org/22nd-annual-insurance-conference-crd-b-crawford-company/. Presentation materials will also be available on the investor relations section of the company's website. The on-line replay will be available after the webcast and should remain available for approximately 12 months following the presentation.

