eFUEL EFN Corp. Announces Full Acquisition of Possible $1B Mining Property and Potential Uplisting

Via OTC PR Wire -- eFUEL EFN CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EFLN) ("eFUEL" or the"Company") is excited to announce that it has acquired 3,000 acres of land, minerals, and gold mining property in California. Management notes that there are a total of 21 gold mines currently on the land. As of today (March 16, 2018), the price of Gold is currently trading at approximately $1,316.50 per Troyoz. That could mean this land has significant value for the Company. According to a study previously done on the property, the Company believes this land could have a value in excess of $1 billion at current gold prices.



In addition, the Stefanovic families continue to purchase shares with the stated goal of reaching 90% ownership of the Company's total outstanding share pool. The effective trading float is further limited by a total of 1.6 billion shares that remain restricted to a price of $1 per share.

Management further indicates that the Company has begun to take steps toward an uplisting to a higher exchange. Shareholders can expect further details to be released on this matter in the very near future.

Management is also announcing today that it will be using Twitter. The Company will be using Social Media to communicate with its Shareholders and the Investment Community.

Finally, the Company's legal team is continuing to work with the OTC Markets Group toward the removal of the Caveat Emptor designation. The necessary paperwork has already been filed and the Company is awaiting further details and a timely resolution to the matter.

