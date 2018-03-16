iFresh CEO to Speak at The 11th Columbia China Business Conference

NEW YORK, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iFresh, Inc. ("iFresh" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:IFMK), a leading Asian American grocery supermarket chain and online grocer, today announced its CEO, Mr. Long Deng, will speak at the 11th Columbia China Business Conference on March 31. The event, taking place at Alfred Lerner Hall, Columbia University, brings together leading experts to provoke constructive dialogs on key opportunities and challenges associated with doing business with China.



Mr. Deng will give a keynote speech titled "how did I achieve my American dream". From only 165 dollars in the pocket to a public company's chairman and CEO, it takes many years of effort, deep knowledge in the industry, and more importantly, a brave heart.

Past keynotes of the China Business Conference include Yaping Deng, who won eighteen world championships, Pauline Brown, Chairman of LVMH, and Shi Wang, Founder and Chairman of China Vanke.

