Collegium to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CANTON, Mass., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences in March:



The Oppenheimer & Company 28th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 21st at 9:10 a.m. ET in New York City

The Needham 17th Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 28th at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York City

About Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.

Collegium is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on becoming the leader in responsible pain management by developing and commercializing innovative, differentiated products for patients suffering from pain.

About Xtampza ER

Xtampza® ER is Collegium's first product utilizing the DETERx technology platform. Xtampza ER is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone approved by the FDA for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.