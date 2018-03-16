KLDiscovery opens ISO 27001-certified data center in Canada

MCLEAN, Va., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLDiscovery, a global leader in electronic discovery and information governance services, has opened its newest ISO 27001-certified data center in Toronto, Canada in response to an increase in the number of investigations and legal matters that require local support and hosting.



Canadian companies and law firms face unique discovery challenges due to in-country privacy requirements and international arbitration. Additionally, the presence of many multinational corporations with operations in the U.S. increases the frequency of cross-border ediscovery matters, as does an increase in overall global regulatory activity.

"This is an exciting time at KLDiscovery," said Chris Weiler, CEO of KLDiscovery. "Our growth in Canada gives Canadian law firms and corporations immediate access to our best-in-class technology and signature ‘white glove' client service."

KLDiscovery has supported Canadian-based law firms and corporations across various industries for many years. In addition to supporting both a range of litigation and regulatory matters, KLDiscovery has assisted organizations and outside counsel that need to comply with Supplementary Investigation Requests and Section 11s issued by the Canadian Competition Bureau. These large-scale, fast-moving matters speak to the comprehensive level of end-to-end support KLDiscovery provides.

The new data center will allow Canadian organizations to access KLDiscovery's proprietary technologies, including RCMgr®, Nebula™ and KLD Analytics, the company's proprietary suite of predictive coding, review acceleration and advanced analytics. KLDiscovery will also host and support Relativity® from the new Toronto data center.

In addition to Canada, KLDiscovery operates data centers in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Germany, France and Japan, and offers its clients ediscovery capabilities anywhere in the world via its proprietary mobile solution.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 43 locations across 19 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class ediscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte's Technology Fast 500), and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is an Orange-level Relativity Best in Service Partner, a Relativity Premium Hosting Partner, and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 certified data centers. For more information, please email info@kldiscovery.com or visit www.kldiscovery.com and www.krollontrack.com.

Media Contact: Krystina Jones, 703-424-0852, krystina.jones@krolldiscovery.com