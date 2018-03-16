Paratek Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) today announced that President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer, Evan Loh, MD, will present at the upcoming 17th Annual Needham Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, March 27 at 8:00 a.m. ET at the Westin New York Grand Central Hotel, New York.

To access the live webcast of Paratek's presentation, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/needham86/prtk/. Please connect to the web site at least 15 minutes prior to the live presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast can be accessed for up to 90 days following the live presentation.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies based upon its expertise in novel tetracycline chemistry. The Company's lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a new, once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic being developed for the treatment of serious community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), and urinary tract infections (UTI). Omadacycline has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation and Fast Track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the target indications of ABSSSI, CABP, uUTI and cUTI. Paratek has completed Phase 3 development activities for omadacycline in CABP and ABSSSI and has completed its New Drug Applications to the U.S. FDA and is preparing a marketing authorization in the European Union. Paratek has entered into a collaboration agreement with Zai Lab for the development and commercialization of omadacycline in the greater China region, and retains all remaining global rights.



Under a research agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, omadacycline also is being studied against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases of public health and biodefense importance, including plague and anthrax.



Paratek's second Phase 3 product candidate, SEYSARA™ (sarecycline), is being developed by Allergan in the U.S. as a new once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of acne. Allergan has completed Phase 3 development activities for Seysara and its new drug application was accepted for review by the U.S. FDA in December 2017. Paratek retains all ex-U.S. rights to sarecycline.



Recognizing the serious threat of bacterial infections, Paratek is dedicated to providing solutions that enable positive outcomes and lead to better patient stories.

For more information, visit www.ParatekPharma.com or follow @ParatekPharma on Twitter.

