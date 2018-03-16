iCAD to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2017 Financial Results on Thursday, March 22, 2018

NASHUA, N.H., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), an industry-leading provider of advanced image analysis, workflow solutions and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 after the close of the market, and host a conference call at 4:30pm Eastern Time, on Thursday, March 22, 2018.



Thursday, March 22 nd @ 4:30pm Eastern Time

Domestic: 800-263-0877

International: 323-794-2094

Conference ID: 6533199

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=128360

Replays, available through April 5th:

Domestic: 844-512-2921

International: 412-317-6671

Replay PIN: 6533199

In addition, a replay of the call will remain on the Company's website (www.icadmed.com) until the Company releases its first quarter 2018 financial results.

About iCAD, Inc.

iCAD delivers innovative cancer detection and radiation therapy solutions and services that enable clinicians to find and treat cancers earlier and faster while improving patient outcomes. iCAD offers a comprehensive range of upgradeable computer aided detection (CAD) and workflow solutions to support rapid and accurate detection of breast and colorectal cancers. iCAD's Xoft® Axxent® Electronic Brachytherapy (eBx®) System® is a painless, non-invasive technology that delivers high dose rate, low energy radiation, which targets cancer while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue. The Xoft System is FDA cleared and CE marked for use anywhere in the body, including treatment of non-melanoma skin cancer, early-stage breast cancer and gynecological cancers. The comprehensive iCAD technology platforms include advanced hardware and software as well as management services designed to support cancer detection and radiation therapy treatments. For more information, visit or www.icadmed.com or www.xoftinc.com.

Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to the Company's ability to defend itself in litigation matters, to achieve business and strategic objectives, the risks of uncertainty of patent protection, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, uncertainty of future sales levels, protection of patents and other proprietary rights, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, litigation and/or government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "demonstrate", "intend", "expect", "would", "could", "consider", "project", "estimate", "will", "continue", "anticipate", "likely", "seek", "confident" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact:

For iCAD investor relations:

LifeSci Advisors

Jeremy Feffer, (212)-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

or

For iCAD media inquiries:

ARPR, LLC

Erin Bocherer

Health IT Practice Group Director

855.300.8209 ext 120

erin@arpr.com