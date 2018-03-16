Atara Biotherapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT)

Post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD) following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) is an aggressive disease impacting a young population and carrying a significant mortality rate in a relatively short time from diagnosis



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA), a leading off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases, today announced that the Company and its collaborating investigator at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will present findings from a comprehensive literature review of the mortality burden of PTLD following HCT. Based on a review of studies published since 2005, the research showed that 42.5% of patients died with PTLD, and in those patients, the median time from initial diagnosis of PTLD to death for children and adults was under 8 weeks. The poster will be featured during the upcoming 44th Annual Meeting of the EBMT, which will be held in Lisbon, Portugal, March 18-21, 2018.

"Patients with PTLD following HCT experience high mortality rates under the current standard of care due to aggressive disease that often rapidly progresses to death after diagnosis," said Chris Haqq, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Scientific Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics. "Children and relatively young adults in their prime working years are disproportionally affected. Atara is dedicated to progressing tab‑cel™ development in the ongoing Phase 3 clinical studies to potentially address the compelling medical need for patients with this life-threatening condition."

The abstract is available in the program section of the annual EBMT meeting website and details for the poster presentation are as follows:

Abstract A219: Burden of Post-Transplant Lymphoproliferative Disorder-Mortality After Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Poster Session Title: Early Complications / Late Effects & Quality of Life

Presentation Date & Time: Monday, March 19, 2018; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. WET

Lead Authors: Aaron Katz, Pharm.D., Ph.D.; Arie Barlev, Pharm.D., M.S.; and AJ Joshi, M.D.

Location: Pavilion 1, Centro de Congressos de Lisboa / Lisbon Congress Centre (LCC)

About EBV+ PTLD

Since its discovery as the first human oncovirus, Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) has been implicated in the development of a wide range of lymphoproliferative disorders, including lymphomas and other cancers. EBV is widespread in all human populations and persists as a lifelong, asymptomatic infection. In immunocompromised patients, such as those undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplants (HCT) or solid organ transplants (SOT), EBV associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+ PTLD), represents a life-threatening condition. Median overall survival in patients with EBV+ PTLD following HCT who have failed rituximab-based first line therapy is 16-56 days. In EBV+ PTLD following SOT, patients failing rituximab experience increased chemotherapy-induced treatment-related mortality compared to other lymphoma patients. One- and two-year survival in patients with high-risk EBV+ PTLD following SOT is 36% and 0%, respectively.

About tab-cel™ (tabelecleucel; formerly known as ATA129)

Atara's most advanced T-cell immunotherapy in development, tab-cel™, is a potential treatment for patients with Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (EBV+ PTLD) who have failed rituximab, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). In February 2015, FDA granted tab-cel™ Breakthrough Therapy Designation for EBV+ PTLD following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (HCT) and in October 2016, tab-cel™ was accepted into the EMA Priority Medicines (PRIME) regulatory pathway for the same indication, providing enhanced regulatory support. Atara also received positive regulatory feedback from Health Canada in September 2017 supporting the submission of tab-cel™ for an expedited approval pathway. In addition, tab-cel™ has orphan status in the U.S. and EU. Tab-cel™ is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of EBV+ PTLD following an allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant (MATCH study) or solid organ transplant (ALLELE study), and a Phase 1/2 study in NPC is planned for 2018. Tab-cel™ is also available to eligible patients with EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors through an ongoing multicenter expanded access protocol clinical study, positive interim results of which were presented in December 2017 at the 59th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

About Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (@Atarabio) is a leading T-cell immunotherapy company developing novel treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune and viral diseases. The Company's off-the-shelf, or allogeneic, T-cells are bioengineered from donors with healthy immune function and allow for rapid delivery from inventory to patients without a requirement for pretreatment.

