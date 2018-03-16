Zscaler, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZS) to Ring The Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell in Celebration of Its IPO

ADVISORY, March 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What:

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), a leader in cloud security, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square in celebration of its initial public offering (IPO).

In honor of the occasion, Jay Chaudhry, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Opening Bell.

Where:

Nasdaq MarketSite – 4 Times Square – 43rd & Broadway – Broadcast Studio

When:

Friday, March 16, 2018 – 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Zscaler Media Contact:

Jeff Fox

The Blueshirt Group

(415)828-8298

jeff@blueshirtgroup.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media Contact:

Emily Pan

(646) 441-5120

emily.pan@nasdaq.com

About Zscaler

Zscaler enables the world's leading organizations to securely transform their networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first world. Its flagship services, Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access, create fast, secure connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location, or network. Zscaler services are 100% cloud delivered and offer the simplicity, enhanced security, and improved user experience that traditional appliances or hybrid solutions are unable to match. Used in more than 185 countries, Zscaler operates a massive, global cloud security platform that protects thousands of enterprises and government agencies from cyberattacks and data loss. Learn more at zscaler.com or follow us on Twitter @zscaler.

Zscaler™, SHIFT™, ZIA™, ZPA™, Direct-to-cloud™ and The internet is the New Corporate Network™ are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 3,900 total listings with a market value of approximately $13 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com

-NDAQA-